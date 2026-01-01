Rainy start to the new year

Rain was widespread across Kern on Wednesday, but in general it was fairly light.

Bakersfield had rain for several hours, but had picked up less than a tenth of an inch by 5 PM.

Stronger, scattered showers will begin to move through Kern Wednesday night, with an even heavier band of rain expect early on New Year's Day.

That heavier band could have some thunderstorms embedded in it, too.

With additional rain expected, a Flood Watch remains in effect for our mountain and desert areas through Thursday.

Flooding of low-lying areas, mud and rock slides, and washed out roads will be possible.

Clearing is expected Thursday afternoon, and Friday looks mostly dry, but more rain looks likely as we head into the weekend.

