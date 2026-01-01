Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rainy start to the new year

Showers and storms are possible on Thursday
23ABC Evening weather December 31, 2025
Posted

Rain was widespread across Kern on Wednesday, but in general it was fairly light.

Bakersfield had rain for several hours, but had picked up less than a tenth of an inch by 5 PM.

Stronger, scattered showers will begin to move through Kern Wednesday night, with an even heavier band of rain expect early on New Year's Day.

That heavier band could have some thunderstorms embedded in it, too.

With additional rain expected, a Flood Watch remains in effect for our mountain and desert areas through Thursday.

Flooding of low-lying areas, mud and rock slides, and washed out roads will be possible.

Clearing is expected Thursday afternoon, and Friday looks mostly dry, but more rain looks likely as we head into the weekend.

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

12/31/2025

Showers

-° / 51°

72%

Thursday

01/01/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 48°

8%

Friday

01/02/2026

Cloudy

61° / 55°

8%

Saturday

01/03/2026

Showers

61° / 52°

35%

Sunday

01/04/2026

Showers

59° / 49°

60%

Monday

01/05/2026

Showers Late

57° / 46°

33%

Tuesday

01/06/2026

Showers

55° / 44°

41%

Wednesday

01/07/2026

Showers Early

52° / 43°

31%