Rainy stretch of weather

We are once again on Storm Watch!

A series of winter storms will affect California and Kern County through the next week.

The first of those is already moving through California, dropping rain and some mountain snow to our north.

That storm will approach us on Wednesday, with a few light showers possible.

Heavier rain will move in Wednesday night into Thursday, and Thursday night into early Friday.

This round looks like mostly rain for us in Kern County, with snow falling well above pass level.

Rain totals looks pretty high, though.

Most of the Valley will pick up between one quarter and three quarters of an inch, with some areas picking up as much as one inch.

Heavier rain is expected in our mountains and foothills, with places around Lake Isabella picking up over an inch of rain!

To the north of Kern County, heavier snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada, with feet of snow in the forecast!

We may see a bit of snow at pass level in Kern too, but that won't be until Christmas night into the day after.

It looks like we could even some more rain and snow Monday into Tuesday!