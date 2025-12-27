Rainy weather coming to an end

Our stretch of stormy weather is coming to an end.

Showers and storms are still lingering in Kern Friday night, and a bit of mountain snow is possible, too.

A couple isolated rain and snow showers are possible on Saturday, especially early in the day, but clearing skies are expected by the afternoon.

The Flood Watch that has been in effect for most of the week has now been canceled.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through the night for the south mountains, though.

Snow is possible as low as 4,000 feet Friday night into Saturday morning, which means snow over the Grapevine or Highway 58 is possible.

However, it looks unlikely that enough snow would fall to create any real travel issues.

Still, we'll keep a close eye on road conditions this evening.

Areas above 5,000 feet have a better chance for a couple inches of snow.

Any snow that falls is likely to be in the form of isolated showers and not widespread bands, so totals will likely vary greatly.

Looking ahead, after a few days of dry weather, it looks like things will get active once again.

Another storm system seems likely late next week, but this one doesn't like as strong as the one we're finishing up.

