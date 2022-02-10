Really warm through the weekend

It's been a warm week, and our temperatures show no sign of dropping (at least not until next week)!

A ridge of high pressure off the coast will slowly nudge our way into the weekend, which means our forecast is staying very stable.

Here in the Valley, we'll be tracking warmer-than-average highs in the mid to upper 70s, wall to wall sunshine, and lots of haze.

One exception is Saturday, when highs could actually peak around 80!

If we were to hit 80 in Bakersfield on Saturday, it would tie a record set over 100 years ago in 1921.

As we look at the long term forecast, a return to cooler weather comes next week.

Models show a much cooler weather pattern by Tuesday.

Current models show this system as an "inside slider", if that ends up being the case our rain chances are low, but our temperatures will fall off and winds will likely pick up in the mountains.

We'll keep watching it!