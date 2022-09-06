Watch Now
Record breaking highs touch down today. Intense heat and unsafe conditions are present.

Our heatwave peaks today bringing rare conditions to Kern County. We are seeing temperatures upwards of 20 degrees above average.
Posted at 6:03 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 09:03:28-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Good Tuesday morning Kern County.

Unprecedented conditions are present with record breaking highs all over California.

Today our forecast high is 112 degrees for Bakersfield but we could potentially see temperatures closer to 115.

We have not seen temperatures this high in almost fifty years.

Excessive heat warning has been extended now due to expire Friday night at 8pm.

Then comes cooler conditions as monsoonal moisture moves in bringing a chance of rain to Southern California this weekend, all thanks to Hurricane Kay moving along the coast Baja.

Today hang out at home if you can and avoid outdoor activity.

Stay safe and stay hydrated.

