Record breaking temperature in Bakersfield today, but rain expected overnight

It was a record-breaking day in Bakersfield today. 75 degrees is the new record high temperature for Dec. 29, breaking the previous record of 73 degrees set in 1956. Unfortunately, Friday was the last warm day of 2023.

A storm system is making its way to Kern County, bringing with it scattered showers and lower temperatures overnight. Our temperatures are expected to drop to be more average for this time of year. Scattered showers are expected Saturday, and parts of the county are under weather advisories through Saturday. A wind advisory was issued for Western Kern County through Saturday morning, and gusts are expected to be around 30 mph.

Parts of the Kern River Valley are under a winter weather advisory through Saturday night. Although this storm system has a lot of activity, it should not be too disruptive for us here in Kern. Snow fall is likely to happen above 5,000 feet elevation, so we are only expected to have rain showers locally. Most of the county will get between 0.10 to 0.5 inches of rain.

High temperatures for Saturday are mainly in the 40s and 50s. The Valley and Desert will see highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Our mountain communities will be cooler with highs in the mid-40s. The Kern River Valley will have high temperatures in the low-50s.

If you are celebrating New Year's Eve, there is a slight chance for scattered showers on Sunday as the storm system finishes passing through. Stay safe and Happy New Year, Kern County!

