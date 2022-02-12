Record highs possible Saturday

We're in for a warm weekend before a return to winter weather!

High pressure will settle in right overhead this weekend, which brings highs right around 80 in the Valley both Saturday and Sunday.

Bakersfield's forecast for Saturday is record-breaking, the forecast high of 81 is a degree above the existing record of 80 set all the way back in 1921.

Warm, dry winds from the mountains will help boost our temperatures, and it will be a bit breezy in the mountains and even in the Valley Saturday.

Those winds will likely help clear our air later in the day, but there is still no burning permitted.

Temperatures will stay warm through Valentine's Day, before dropping sharply on Tuesday!

In fact, most places in Kern will see their highs fall around 20 degrees between Monday and Tuesday!

The storm system responsible for our big drop in temperatures looks to have some moisture with it, too.

It's not a lot of moisture, but it should be enough for some scattered showers throughout Kern County!

Temperatures will be cold enough that our mountain communities may see some snow too, with models showing snow levels as low as 3,500 feet.

However, I don't expect this rain and snow to have much impact.

Rain totals look low, a tenth of an inch or less in the Valley, and little to no snow accumulation is expected at pass level.

Of course, we're still several days out from this next storm actually arriving, so we'll continue to track it and bring you up to date details!