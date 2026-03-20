Record stretch of 90s continues

Thursday's high of 92° makes it three days in a row with record temperatures in Bakersfield.

The old record was 90° set in 1928.

This also means we've hit at least 90° for three days in a row, something that's never happened in the month of March!

We're likely to extend that streak to 4 days on Friday, with a forecast high of 93°.

The record high for Friday is also 93°, so we'll once again be in record setting territory.

On Friday mountain areas are likely to warm into the mid 80s, with highs around 90° expected in the KRV.

Desert areas will see highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Saturday is looking hot, too, likely only a degree or two cooler than Friday in most spots.

Winds will pick up in our desert areas by Saturday, and cooler air arrives in Kern County by Sunday!

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