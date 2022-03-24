Record temperatures continue

It was a VERY warm day in Kern County!

Temperatures in Bakersfield were particularly warm, soaring to 91 degrees Wednesday afternoon, shattering the record high of 86 degrees, a record first set in 1914, and tied in 1915 and 1926.

This is the first 90 degree day of the year in Bakersfield, and the 8th earliest 90 degree day on record.

Our warm temperatures aren't going anywhere either!

The forecast high is 89 in Bakersfield on Thursday, 2 degrees warmer than the record of 87 set back in 1926.

Temperatures will hit upper 80s in the desert as well, with 70s and 80s in the mountains.

Skies will be sunny and hazy.

We expect more cloud cover Friday and Saturday, but still temperatures will run well above average in the mid 80s in the Valley.

Sunday brings some change our way, though.

We're still tracking a strong storm system set to bring rain in Kern County starting Sunday night, and lingering into at least Monday afternoon.

Models still show little consistency in rain totals, showing as little as 0.25" and as much as 1.5" for Bakersfield over the past 24 hours.

So, exact rain totals are still up in the air, but this will mostly likely be a good, soaking rain for us.

As has been the case through the week, we'll keep watching the storm and keep you updated!