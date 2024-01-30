Record warmth Monday, but rain on the horizon

What a day!

After some dense morning fog cleared up, Monday was beautiful.

Temperatures were nice and warm all across the county, with 70s in the Valley and desert, and even mountain areas reaching the 60s.

Bakersfield hit 76°, breaking the daily record high of 74° first set back in 1928!

The next few days will be warm too, with Valley highs expected in the 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday, thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure in place.

The high pressure may also contribute to more fog, and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas north and west of Bakersfield Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Looking further into the week, we expect a dramatic change in the weather.

An atmospheric river is still on track to move through Kern County late Wednesday night into Thursday.

This will bring steady to heavy rain through most of the county.

Early rain totals look to be 0.50" to 1.00" in the Valley, 0.25" to 0.50" in the desert, and and 0.75" to 1.50" in the mountains.

Snow levels through Thursday will stay above to 5,000 feet, but we could see some snow mix in over the passes by late Thursday night, with little to accumulation.

Additional rain and snow showers will linger into Friday as well.

We'll continue to monitor the storm through the week, so stay tuned!

