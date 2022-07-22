Fire Weather Warning issued for Southern Kern County

A Fire Weather Warning has been issued for Southern Kern County and will go into effect on Friday.

This means warm air, strong winds, and low humidity will create the prime environment for critical fire weather.

Fires will be able to start more easily and spread more quickly under these conditions.

Our Heat Advisory ended on Thursday at 11 p.m. for the San Joaquin and Kern River Valleys, but that does not mean the heat is leaving anytime soon.

Today marks day 11 of the heatwave and it looks like it may go a bit longer.

Looking at the next few days, the highs for Bakersfield hit around 102° degrees with the desert communities reaching about 109° degrees.

There also is a slight chance (10%) of moisture in the forecast in the mountain communities set for next Wednesday and Thursday.