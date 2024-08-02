Red Flag Warning remains in effect Friday

Fire danger remains high in Kern County, and a Red Flag Warning is in effect through the day on Friday.

The primary concern surrounding fire danger is the potential for thunderstorms, and especially dry thunderstorms, in our mountain and desert areas.

Lightning from these storms can spark new wildfires, and gusty outflow winds can help fires spread.

Fortunately, no thunderstorms developed in Kern on Thursday, and the approaching moisture kept our skies cloudy, lowering our temperatures.

Still, Bakersfield did manage to hit 100°.

The odds for showers and storms are better for Friday, and temperatures are still expected to be around 100°.

Temperatures are expected to take a step up for the weekend, though, with highs around 105° in the Valley.

