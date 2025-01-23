Red flag warnings continue in Southern California through Friday morning, rain chances this weekend

Happy Thursday, Kern County. Wind is the big story once again on this Thursday. Low humidity levels and gusty winds are set to continue throughout the day in Southern California, and Red Flag Warnings have been extended through Friday morning.

In LA and Ventura Counties, wind gusts could be between 40 and 50 mph, with highest winds expected in the mountains. As of Thursday morning, wind gusts near Castaic Lake—close to the Hughes Fire—were already near 40 mph with only 8% humidity.

Closer to home, we're expecting a bit of wind in Kern, too. Wind gusts in the mountains could be up to 35 mph Thursday afternoon, and the direction of the wind will cause some variation in temperatures. The wind will mainly come from the east. As the winds flow down the mountain and into the valley, the downslope effect will cause warmer temperatures in and around Bakersfield, but cooler temperatures in the mountains.

By this weekend, another change comes to our weather, and we'll finally get a bit of rain. Rain chances start Saturday, but as of now, the best chance for rain is Sunday. This is a cold storm, too, so snow is likely to fall in our mountains and along the passes. Exact accumulation will become clearer as it gets closer.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 72 degrees by late afternoon

Delano: 68

Arvin: 73

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 66 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 62

Wofford Heights: 64

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 59 by the afternoon.

California City: 62

Ridgecrest: 62

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 54 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 53

Pine Mountain Club: 59

