Return to calm after midweek storms

Happy Thursday, Kern County. We're nearing the end of the month already, and we've certainly had an eventful October.

As you know, Wednesday morning brought several thunderstorms, and pop up showers continued into the afternoon as the weak storm system passed through. We're now behind that system, and cooler temperatures will be felt for most of Kern on Thursday.

The only thing to watch our for Thursday morning is the chance for patchy fog in the valley after yesterday's rain. Best chances for fog are in the outlying valley neighborhoods, though Bakersfield could see some fog around sunrise, too. If you encounter any fog, use your low-beam headlights, take it slow, and maintain a safe following distance.

Afternoon highs will be in the low-to-mid-70s in the valley and KRV, 60s in the mountains, and the desert towns will be around 80 degrees. Expect it to be breezy this afternoon in the mountains and desert, though desert winds should slowly calm down by Friday.

