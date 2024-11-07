Return to calm conditions for Thursday

Happy Thursday, Kern County. After gusty conditions yesterday, winds will calm down throughout Thursday. The wind advisory for the desert and mountains is set to expire at 1:00 p.m. as our weather pattern shifts.
Temperatures will be close to seasonal average on this early November day, and we'll hold steady with calm conditions into the weekend. Have a great day.
Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 72 degrees by late afternoon.
Taft: 71
Arvin: 73
Kern River Valley
Lake Isabella: Expecting 68 by this afternoon.
Kernville: 65
Wofford Heights: 67
Desert
Mojave: Expecting 62 by the afternoon.
California City: 63
Ridgecrest: 66
Mountains
Tehachapi: Expecting 56 degrees by the afternoon.
Frazier Park: 57
Pine Mountain Club: 55
