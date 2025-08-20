Rising temperatures bring increased fire danger

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect for parts of southern Kern, including areas around the Grapevine, starting on Wednesday and lasting through Saturday.

Our incoming warmup, coupled with low relative humidity and dry vegetation, will lead to increased fire danger.

Any fires that start over the next few days could rapidly grow.

The Red Flag Warning is not the only warning in effect, though.

Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect for most of Kern County, starting Thursday in the desert and Friday in the Valley.

The high in the Bakersfield are likely to exceed 105° by Friday for the first time this year.

Parts of the desert will be over 110°, and even mountain areas could reach the mid to upper 90s.

The same weather pattern responsible for the heat and high fire danger will also help to push some monsoonal moisture our way.

That means chances of isolated storms starting Friday and lasting through the weekend!

