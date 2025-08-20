Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rising temperatures bring increased fire danger

Kern County is expecting its hottest weather of the year this week
23ABC Evening weather update August 19, 2025
A Red Flag Warning will go into effect for parts of southern Kern, including areas around the Grapevine, starting on Wednesday and lasting through Saturday.

Our incoming warmup, coupled with low relative humidity and dry vegetation, will lead to increased fire danger.

Any fires that start over the next few days could rapidly grow.

The Red Flag Warning is not the only warning in effect, though.

Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect for most of Kern County, starting Thursday in the desert and Friday in the Valley.

The high in the Bakersfield are likely to exceed 105° by Friday for the first time this year.

Parts of the desert will be over 110°, and even mountain areas could reach the mid to upper 90s.

The same weather pattern responsible for the heat and high fire danger will also help to push some monsoonal moisture our way.

That means chances of isolated storms starting Friday and lasting through the weekend!

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

08/19/2025

Clear

-° / 68°

0%

Wednesday

08/20/2025

Mostly Clear

98° / 72°

0%

Thursday

08/21/2025

Clear

104° / 77°

0%

Friday

08/22/2025

Mostly Clear

108° / 81°

1%

Saturday

08/23/2025

Mostly Clear

106° / 79°

0%

Sunday

08/24/2025

Clear

104° / 78°

0%

Monday

08/25/2025

Clear

101° / 76°

2%

Tuesday

08/26/2025

Clear

100° / 73°

0%