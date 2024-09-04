Rising temperatures the next three days

Summer heat is back in Kern County.

Bakersfield got up to 99° on Tuesday, and temperatures are only going to get hotter from here.

Bakersfield will steadily climb up to about 105° by Friday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Valley and Kern River Valley Wednesday through Friday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is effect for our desert areas, where temperatures could peak around 110°!

Heat alerts extend well beyond Kern, too.

Advisories and Warnings are in effect for the entire Central Valley and all of Southern California.

Be sure to stay cool and hydrated during this late summer heatwave!

