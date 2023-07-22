Risk for heat-related illness grows stronger for Saturday

We are gearing up for those temps nearing 110° again this weekend.

Here in Bakersfield, we are set to see highs around 108°, while areas in the Kern River Valley will see the lower 100s.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the low 90s.

Our deserts take the cake as always, getting up to highs of 114°.

We do have an Excessive Heat Warning for all of Kern County, as well as much of the Central Valley and Southern California.

Please remember to drink lots of water and stay in air conditioned areas if possible.

Despite the heat, monsoonal moisture has been clouding up California so we could see some less-than-sunny conditions on Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, we will be moving away from these excessive temperatures and heading more for the century mark- or even slightly below.

Stay safe!

