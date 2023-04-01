Saturday forecast: Still below average, but pleasant temperatures

Happy April fools day, everyone!

Don’t worry, there are no tricks in this forecast.

Just some good news for the weekend.

Today, Bakersfield will be seeing a high of 66°, and the rest of the valley will be seeing similar temperatures.

Our Grapevine communities will reach those mid 50s today, and the Kern River Valley will be in the low 60s.

Our Desert communities will see a mix of upper 60s and low 70s.

So temperature wise – a nice and comfortable day, despite still being below average for this time of year.

Wind wise – we may have a bit of a gusty day.

We have a High Wind Watch for areas of eastern Kern, including our deserts mountains and south mountains.

By 5 p.m. on your Saturday, areas of Jawbone Canyon will be getting close to 40 mph.

Tehachapi, Lake, Isabella, Ridgecrest, and other desert communities will be hovering around the 30 mph mark.

This High Wind Watch is in effect until April 4.

We are seeing a pleasant weekend, but a slight chance of rain on Monday.

We also see light snow chances for our mountains on Monday, which could impact travel.

Stay updated with us on air and online!