Saturday still warm, Sunday starts to cool

Happy weekend everyone.

We are so close to a cooldown I can taste it!

We’ve got about one more day projected to be in the 90s here in Bakersfield before cooler temperatures take hold.

Here in the valley we are projected to reach a high of 96°.

Down at the Grapevine, temps will be in the upper 70s.

We will be seeing low 90s for the KRV, while our deserts will be in the mid 90s.

Our Air Quality is in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.

As we head toward tomorrow, the low pressure system is nearing and cooling us down for the week ahead.

Enjoy your Saturday!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

