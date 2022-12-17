Saturday’s forecast: Foggy morning and a hazy day

Here in Kern County, we are waking up to very foggy conditions and also freezing temperatures.

We have a freeze warning still in effect for North-Western Kern County, including Delano, Wasco, and Shafter areas.

We also have a dense fog advisory stretching into the Southern Valley and lasting until 11 a.m. on Saturday.

if you are heading out on the road Saturday morning, there is very low visibility so please remember to drive slow, don’t use your highbeams, and leave lots of distance between you and other cars.

We also have low wind gusts and poor air quality today, unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Temperature wise, the high for Bakersfield today is 54°.

The Kern River Valley we’ll see mid 50s for this weekend.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Our Desert communities will see mid to low 50s and upper 40s this weekend.

We are tracking a slight warm-up as we head towards the end of next week, as well as dry conditions making it look like we will see a green Christmas.

