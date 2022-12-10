Saturday's forecast: Partly cloudy day, rain chances pick up at night

Today's the day!

Rain has been hovering up in Northern California on Friday and on Saturday- it finally makes its way to Kern County.

The Valley sees the first bit of rain, and then expect chances to pick up across Kern County going into Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon we see snow levels drop closer to 5,000 ft for our south mountains.

Going into Monday morning, we see snow levels drop close to pass level.

Travel impacts would mainly be for our Grapevine travelers, the Tejon pass, and the Tehachapi pass.

Expect icy and slick roads, drive carefully, and expect delays.

Rain totals across the county could reach over an inch in our north mountains and above a half of an inch in the valley.

However, if you look at just our temperatures- the forecast looks quite nice!

The Valley will see highs in the mid to low 60s today.

The Kern River Valley will be seeing highs in the upper 50s and a Grapevine communities will be in the low 50s and upper 40s.

Our deserts will see upper 50s and low 60s going into Saturday.

Also- it's going to be a gusty day.

A wind advisory will be going into affect on today at 2 p.m. for western Kern County, however wind gusts will reach close to 30 mph for our desert regions as well.

Overall, this is the strongest storm system we have seen this season, so everyone be prepared and stay safe.

