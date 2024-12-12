Scattered light rain early on Thursday, dry Friday

Happy Thursday, Kern County. A cold front arrived in California overnight, and this storm system is set to bring light rain to us here in Kern.
Scattered light rain is expected early this morning, unfortunately just in time for your morning commute. Scattered showers are likely around 7 and 8 o'clock Thursday morning, and scattered light rain could hang on through the morning. Stray showers are possible in the afternoon, but conditions clear up for Friday.
Snow is not a concern with this storm system. Snow levels are above 5,000 feet, so Kern's highest peaks could see flurries. No snow impacts are expected along the passes.
Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 54 degrees by late afternoon
Delano: 53
Arvin: 56
Kern River Valley
Lake Isabella: Expecting 52 by this afternoon.
Kernville: 49
Wofford Heights: 51
Desert
Mojave: Expecting 57 by the afternoon.
California City: 58
Ridgecrest: 60
Mountains
Tehachapi: Expecting 49 degrees by the afternoon.
Frazier Park: 50
Pine Mountain Club: 48
