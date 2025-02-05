Scattered light rain overnight through early Wednesday

While our neighbors in the central valley receive some much-needed rain, Kern County has stayed mostly dry through Tuesday. Latest drought numbers have all of the county at least abnormally dry for this time of year.

While early indications had this storm bringing us a good soaking rain, all it takes is for a shift in the wind direction and we're left with only a few stray showers.

A type of rain shadow effect is happening Tuesday evening shielding us from the active precipitation around central California. Strong south winds happening in the central coast and along the Grapevine aren't allowing for much moisture to fall closer to home. As winds flow up the mountains surrounding the south and west side of Kern, the air warms up on the way down, which is what's kept us dry for most of Tuesday.

Scattered light rain is likely overnight into Wednesday morning, but little accumulation is expected. Best chances for rain are very early Wednesday morning between 4 and 7 a.m.

We could receive a trace amount up to a tenth of an inch by Wednesday afternoon in Bakersfield, and up to a quarter of an inch in the KRV. Rain chances dwindle into the early afternoon Wednesday, so the morning is the time to watch for light rain.

There's a second storm on its way from the Pacific Northwest set to arrive Thursday. That storm looks similar to this one: mild with light, scattered showers Thursday into Friday. We'll have more on that storm system soon.

