Scattered rain continues Sunday, but temperatures rebound and warm up by Tuesday

Happy Saturday, Kern County. Our weather has definitely changed drastically in the past 24 hours. Don't worry, though. As quickly as the warm weather left, more is on the way.

Sunday in Kern will be another cool day. Rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the day in the valley. It will be cooler in the mountains, and some snow flakes could fall throughout the day Sunday. Frazier Park and Tehachapi have already gotten some snow from this system, but they are expected to only get trace amounts of snow Sunday morning. No travel impacts are expected. Significant snowfall will be above 6,500' to 7,000' elevation.

High temperatures Sunday will be below average for this time of year. Bakersfield's high is only 60 degrees. The mountain communities will have high temperatures in the 40s. A mixture of 50s and 60s are expected in the desert and Kern River Valley for Sunday.

Precipitation is out of the forecast by Monday, and a warm-up is fast approaching. As this low-pressure system heads East, an area of high pressure takes its place. By Wednesday, the Valley, Desert and Kern River Valley will be back in the 80s, and the Mountains will warm up into the 70s.

Have a safe weekend and prepare for warmer days ahead.

