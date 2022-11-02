Scattered showers expected

We're tracking rain!

A cold front is moving through Kern County Tuesday evening.

Behind that front scattered showers can be expected.

It doesn't look like a lot of rain, with Valley totals likely a tenth of an inch or less.

The highest rain totals will likely be in the foothills, where moisture piles up, with some spots picking up over a quarter of an inch.

Snow will stay above 5,000 feet Tuesday night, with no significant accumulation expected.

Behind the front we're also tracking strong winds, with gusts over 50 miles per hour expected in Eastern Kern, where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 11PM Tuesday.

Much cooler temperatures are expected, too.

Highs will be in the 50s in the Valley on Wednesday, with only 40s expected in the mountains!

Another wave of moisture looks to arrive in Kern late Wednesday into early Thursday.

That means more showers in the Valley, and the potential for snow in the mountains!

Snow levels will be down to about 3,500 feet Wednesday night, which means snow is possible over the passes!

It doesn't look very heavy though, likely an inch or less.

Still, we'll be keeping a close eye on travel conditions.