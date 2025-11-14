Scattered showers Friday, heavier rain arrives Saturday

Good morning, Kern County. Our latest storm system brought the wind Thursday, and for Friday, our focus shifts to rain.

Rain began falling Thursday night in Kern, and scattered showers have continued into early Friday. Expect to encounter rain on your Friday commute. Take it slow, and give yourself extra time on the roads.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms continue Friday, but Saturday favored for heavier, more widespread rain.

A strong band of moisture wraps around an area of low pressure Saturday, and that's sending rain into Kern. The wee hours of Saturday morning bring the first push of heavier rain, and then as you're waking up Saturday morning, expect widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Rain totals for Friday and Saturday range from 1"to 1.5" in the valley and KRV, 1-2" in the mountains and desert, with local totals up to 3" possible in the south mountains near Frazier Park. Expect heavier pushes of rain during thunderstorms.

Rain becomes more scattered into Saturday night, but minor rain chances continue into Sunday morning. Conditions are expected to clear Sunday afternoon and evening.

Heads up for this Monday, Nov 17, another storm system is forming, and we are likely to get another push of showers by Monday.

