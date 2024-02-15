Scattered showers late Wednesday and early Thursday, but mild temperatures will continue

Happy Valentine's Day, Kern County.

Scattered showers are possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, but don't worry. These showers are not expected to have much accumulation. Most areas of the county will have less than one-tenth of an inch of rain, and it will not stick around for very long.

Mild temperatures continue county-wide on Thursday, and the rain will dissipate by late morning. Bakersfield is expected to be 65 degrees on Thursday. The Desert communities will see high temperatures in the mid-60s, Kern River Valley will be in the high 50s, and the Mountains will have temperatures in the low 50s.

Another storm system will make its way into California this weekend bringing rain chances back into the forecast. There is a slight chance of scattered showers this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, but the majority of rainfall looks to begin in Kern next Monday. Projections show a potential accumulation of around a quarter inch of rain in the Valley. As the system gets closer to us, we'll keep an eye on those totals for you.

Until then, stay safe and enjoy some mild weather.

