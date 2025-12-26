Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Scattered showers remain in Friday's forecast

23ABC Morning Weather Update Dec 26, 2025
Posted

Our holiday week storm brought widespread rain to our communities, especially on Wednesday.

Bakersfield set a new single-day rainfall record on Wednesday, receiving 0.97" of rain. Preliminary rainfall reports show around 4 inches of rain fell near Frazier Park between Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Thanks to the heavy rainfall earlier this week, even though the rain is a lot more scattered on Friday, we still remain under a flood watch through Friday night.

The big takeaway for Friday is the rain will be less widespread. Scattered showers and minor thunderstorm chances remain through Friday afternoon. Watch out for wet roadways and a chance for localized flooding.

Again, thanks to the heavy rain earlier this week, additional rainfall onto the freshly saturated ground could cause potential runoff, rockslides, and other flooding concerns.

On the tail end of the storm system, by Friday night, temperatures will be much cooler. We're seeing snow levels drop to as low as 4,500', meaning there's a chance for snowflakes in our mountain towns. Accumulating snow is not expected on the mountain passes, though the cold temperatures could mean an icy start to Saturday.

Rain chances dry up this weekend. We're keeping an eye on another storm system to begin the new year next week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

12/26/2025

Rain/Thunder

60° / 46°

71%

Saturday

12/27/2025

Mostly Cloudy

52° / 44°

17%

Sunday

12/28/2025

Partly Cloudy

54° / 40°

13%

Monday

12/29/2025

Sunny

53° / 39°

6%

Tuesday

12/30/2025

Partly Cloudy

55° / 42°

4%

Wednesday

12/31/2025

Mostly Cloudy

54° / 49°

17%

Thursday

01/01/2026

Showers

57° / 51°

43%

Friday

01/02/2026

AM Showers

57° / 50°

49%