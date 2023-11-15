Scattered showers starting Wednesday

Rain is back in the forecast!

A storm system is currently spinning just off of the coast, and will continue to do so for several days, resulting in several rain chances.

The first will be on Wednesday.

It's not going to be steady rain, but through the day Wednesday expect waves of scattered showers to move through Kern.

Rain totals will vary across the county due to the scattered nature of the showers.

This means some of us will stay dry, and some of us will get some decent rain as a few stronger showers, or even weak thunderstorms, pass through.

The other factor to watch with this storm is strong winds.

Here in Bakersfield winds could gust up to 30 miles per hour, but stronger winds are expected through the Grapevine.

Gusts around 50 miles per hour will be possible there, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect for Wednesday.

Looking further ahead, the storm system will still be impacting our weather into the weekend, with additional rain possible Friday into Saturday.

We'll dive into that next wave of rain once our fist round passes.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

