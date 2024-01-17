Scattered showers Wednesday morning with a potential warm-up by Friday

Happy Wednesday, Kern County! Today started with scattered showers across the county, but good news: the rain is expected to clear up by mid-morning. It should not impact your morning commute, but drive safely if the roads are wet. In the valley, temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Mountain communities can expect cooler temperatures with highs in the low-to-mid 50s. Our desert communities are expected to be the warmest in the county today with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, but wind gusts could reach up to 40 miles per hour. Stay safe if you are traveling through the wind.

Our air quality in Bakersfield today is unhealthy for sensitive groups, and our status is no burning for all.

There are some changes on the way, though. Throughout the rest of the week, there is a high-pressure system making its way to California. By Friday, temperatures could warm up to near 70 degrees in Bakersfield, but a storm system off of the Pacific will bring cloudy skies and possible rain by Saturday and Sunday, so it might not feel very warm on Friday. Mountain communities are also expected to get some rain this weekend, but low temperatures do not look near freezing, so it will likely be a fairly mild storm system.

We'll keep an eye on the futurecast to let you know how much rain you can expect this weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

