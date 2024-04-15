Scattered thunderstorms possible Sunday night, but warmer temperatures are fast approaching

Happy Sunday, Kern County. This mid-April storm is almost finished for us. As this system heads East, a few scattered showers will happen Sunday evening. In the Valley, thunderstorms are possible until around 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

If you're over the rain, there is good news. A warming trend is on its way and rain exits the forecast for the next few days. Temperatures across Kern County will rebound to be much warmer than what we experienced this weekend.

In the short term, Monday's temperatures will be slightly warmer. Bakersfield's high temperature is expected to be 65 degrees. The Kern River Valley will have a mixture of 50s and 60s for Monday, and the Mountains will hold cooler in the low 50s. The Desert will see high temperatures in the high 60s and even up to low-70s, but higher wind gusts are expected in the desert on Monday, so it may feel cooler than predicted.

As this warming trend continues, all of Kern County will be in the 70s or 80s by Wednesday. The area of high pressure causing the temperatures to rise looks to be quite strong, and warmer temperatures look like they'll hold on for a bit longer than our most recent stretch.

Stay safe and prepare for warmer days ahead, Kern.

