Seasonable start to the week with a big warmup looming

Good morning! Temperatures are near-average to begin this week, but we are tracking a big warm up by this weekend. It looks like August will start quite hot here in Kern.

The near-average temperatures are here in the valley, with a forecast high of 98 in Bakersfield, but east Kern remains hot on Monday.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains active during the daylight hours on Monday for the desert. Temperatures near 110 remain in the Indian Wells Valley this afternoon.

The same high pressure system that's consistently heated the desert will retrograde back west later this week, bringing the potential of major heat risk in the valley this weekend.

As it stands on Monday, Bakersfield has a forecast high of 105 by Saturday and Sunday.

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