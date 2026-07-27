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Seasonable start to the week with a big warmup looming

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update July 27, 2026
Posted

Good morning! Temperatures are near-average to begin this week, but we are tracking a big warm up by this weekend. It looks like August will start quite hot here in Kern.

The near-average temperatures are here in the valley, with a forecast high of 98 in Bakersfield, but east Kern remains hot on Monday.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains active during the daylight hours on Monday for the desert. Temperatures near 110 remain in the Indian Wells Valley this afternoon.

The same high pressure system that's consistently heated the desert will retrograde back west later this week, bringing the potential of major heat risk in the valley this weekend.

As it stands on Monday, Bakersfield has a forecast high of 105 by Saturday and Sunday.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

07/27/2026

Sunny

99° / 68°

0%

Tuesday

07/28/2026

Sunny

99° / 69°

0%

Wednesday

07/29/2026

Sunny

102° / 73°

0%

Thursday

07/30/2026

Sunny

103° / 73°

0%

Friday

07/31/2026

Sunny

104° / 75°

0%

Saturday

08/01/2026

Sunny

105° / 76°

0%

Sunday

08/02/2026

Sunny

106° / 78°

0%

Monday

08/03/2026

Sunny

107° / 78°

0%