Seasonable temperatures on Monday before a big warm up later this week

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. Temperatures are on track for seasonal average to start this week, but a warm up is quickly approaching. Summer-like heat is expected by the end of the week.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 90 degrees on Monday, which is exactly what our seasonal average is for today, June 8.

There's a storm system up north in the Pacific Northwest that is helping keep temperatures seasonable, though with a windy caveat. Strong winds are expected in our eastern Kern County neighborhoods through Tuesday morning.

A Wind Advisory is active along the Mojave Desert Slopes until 5 a.m. Tuesday with strong west winds 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. Travel safely if you are driving on the 58, 14, or 178.

By Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures are set to climb to a summer-like feel. Bakersfield will be at or above 100 degrees starting Thursday and will likely last through the weekend.

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