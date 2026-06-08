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Seasonable temperatures on Monday before a big warm up later this week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update June 8, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. Temperatures are on track for seasonal average to start this week, but a warm up is quickly approaching. Summer-like heat is expected by the end of the week.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 90 degrees on Monday, which is exactly what our seasonal average is for today, June 8.

There's a storm system up north in the Pacific Northwest that is helping keep temperatures seasonable, though with a windy caveat. Strong winds are expected in our eastern Kern County neighborhoods through Tuesday morning.

A Wind Advisory is active along the Mojave Desert Slopes until 5 a.m. Tuesday with strong west winds 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. Travel safely if you are driving on the 58, 14, or 178.

By Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures are set to climb to a summer-like feel. Bakersfield will be at or above 100 degrees starting Thursday and will likely last through the weekend.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

06/08/2026

Mostly Sunny

91° / 63°

0%

Tuesday

06/09/2026

Sunny

88° / 65°

1%

Wednesday

06/10/2026

Sunny

95° / 71°

0%

Thursday

06/11/2026

Sunny

103° / 74°

0%

Friday

06/12/2026

Sunny

105° / 75°

0%

Saturday

06/13/2026

Sunny

105° / 75°

0%

Sunday

06/14/2026

Sunny

104° / 73°

0%

Monday

06/15/2026

Sunny

101° / 72°

0%