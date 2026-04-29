Seasonable temperatures Wednesday before a warm-up to start May

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. This afternoon's high temperatures will be aligned with our seasonal average for late April before we heat up on Friday and Saturday.

On the final Wednesday of the month, Bakersfield has a forecast high of 79 degrees. Our average temperature for late April? Also 79!

We have a brief warm-up for the first two days of May, Friday and Saturday, where we expect Bakersfield to heat up to the low-90s for the first time since late March.

Heat is expected to break down and back off by next Monday and Tuesday, so there is some relief in the extended forecast.

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