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Seasonable temperatures Wednesday before a warm-up to start May

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update April 29, 2026
Posted

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. This afternoon's high temperatures will be aligned with our seasonal average for late April before we heat up on Friday and Saturday.

On the final Wednesday of the month, Bakersfield has a forecast high of 79 degrees. Our average temperature for late April? Also 79!

We have a brief warm-up for the first two days of May, Friday and Saturday, where we expect Bakersfield to heat up to the low-90s for the first time since late March.

Heat is expected to break down and back off by next Monday and Tuesday, so there is some relief in the extended forecast.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

04/29/2026

Sunny

82° / 54°

1%

Thursday

04/30/2026

Sunny

87° / 59°

1%

Friday

05/01/2026

Mostly Sunny

91° / 62°

0%

Saturday

05/02/2026

Mostly Sunny

92° / 58°

0%

Sunday

05/03/2026

Mostly Sunny

81° / 54°

3%

Monday

05/04/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 53°

10%

Tuesday

05/05/2026

AM Clouds/PM Sun

71° / 54°

24%

Wednesday

05/06/2026

Sunny

79° / 57°

2%