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Seasonal heat for the next week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update July 16, 2026
Posted

A high of 100° in Bakersfield on Thursday means we're in our second heatwave of the season.

After hitting 104° on Tuesday and 105° on Wednesday, temperatures will now remain close to our seasonal average.

That's 99° this time of year in Bakersfield, and highs for the next 7 days are expected to hover between 98° and 101°.

Mountain highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with mid to upper 90s in the KRV.

Desert areas will remain primarily in the triple digits.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

07/16/2026

Clear

-° / 74°

0%

Friday

07/17/2026

Mostly Clear

103° / 74°

0%

Saturday

07/18/2026

Clear

101° / 74°

0%

Sunday

07/19/2026

Clear

102° / 76°

0%

Monday

07/20/2026

Mostly Clear

101° / 76°

0%

Tuesday

07/21/2026

Clear

101° / 76°

1%

Wednesday

07/22/2026

Clear

101° / 76°

0%

Thursday

07/23/2026

Clear

102° / 76°

0%