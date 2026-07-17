Seasonal heat for the next week

A high of 100° in Bakersfield on Thursday means we're in our second heatwave of the season.

After hitting 104° on Tuesday and 105° on Wednesday, temperatures will now remain close to our seasonal average.

That's 99° this time of year in Bakersfield, and highs for the next 7 days are expected to hover between 98° and 101°.

Mountain highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with mid to upper 90s in the KRV.

Desert areas will remain primarily in the triple digits.

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