Seasonal temperatures Wednesday before a big warm up

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. Temperatures will be warming up this afternoon after a cool and cloudy start to the week. The extended forecast brings our hottest weather of 2026 so far.

Wednesday's forecast will be dry but seasonable. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 79 degrees this Wednesday. Our seasonal average for early May is 81, so right around what we should be feeling for this time of year!

Strong high pressure is building through the weekend and early next week, and it's a very summer-like set up. By Sunday, high pressure is settled essentially right on top of us, and we're expecting our warmest temperatures of 2026...so far.

Mother's Day is on track for upper-90s in Bakersfield, and we'll likely heat into triple digits by next Monday and Tuesday. Stay hydrated!

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