Several more days in the 90s

Record heat has arrived!

Bakersfield hit 90° on Tuesday, breaking the daily record of 88° set back in 2004.

More record temperatures will be possible this week.

Wednesday's forecast is 94°, which is above the daily record of 92°, also set in 2004.

That would also tie the record for the hottest March day ever.

Highs in the 90s are expected through Saturday.

Outside of Bakersfield temperatures will peak for most on Friday.

Mountain areas will reach the mid to upper 80s, the KRV will be around 90°, and our desert areas will be close to 100°!

Fortunately temperatures will start to fall off county-wide by Sunday.

Next week looks warmer than average, but record temperatures aren't expected.

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