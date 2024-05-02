Severe storms set to lash southern Plains states Wednesday night, bringing risk of tornadoes

Severe weather was expected in southern Plains states Wednesday night, including the risk of very large hail and possible tornadoes in a region that stretches from central Kansas south to west Texas.

Risk was forecast to come from scattered thunderstorms and from supercell storms in western Kansas. More storms were forecast to blow northwest from eastern Colorado overnight, where they would then pose a hail risk to Nebraska and Kansas overnight.

In Texas, a ragged storm line over the panhandle and northern plains was forecast to produce very large hail, high winds and possible tornadoes into the overnight hours. One tornado was reported near Turkey, Texas, on Wednesday evening.

U.S. News Severe weather impacts large area covering multiple Midwest, Southern states Douglas Jones

On Tuesday evening one person died in Kansas after a tornado moved through the city of Westmoreland, some 45 miles northwest of Topeka. The tornado destroyed 22 homes and did damage to other homes and outbuildings. Officials said three other people were injured, none critically.

Lawmakers and federal and state officials in Oklahoma toured tornado damage this week from storms over the weekend, which killed four people and injured about 100 others. The National Weather Service confirmed 22 tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma on Saturday night alone.

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell was preparing to brief President Joe Biden on the aftermath in order to guide federal resources to recovery efforts.