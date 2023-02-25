Severe winter storm continues through Kern

Heavy rain and snow are moving through Kern County Friday evening.

All this activity is the result of a strong winter storm that will bring major travel impacts.

Let's start with rain.

A heavy band of rain will continue to move through Kern County through Friday night.

Rain totals over one inch in the Valley seem likely, which may lead to minor flooding of roadways and low lying areas.

Similar totals are likely through the Kern Canyon, where rockslides will be a concern starting Friday night.

Initially, rain will be falling over our mountain passes Friday evening, but as a cold front passes and colder air arrives, snow levels will drop below pass level.

That mean snow, and potentially heavy snow, is expected over the passes, and both I-5 and Highway 58 are likely to close.

The exact timing of the changeover to snow will have a big impact on snow totals, too.

The sooner the change happens, the higher the totals will be.

Snow is expected to stay with our mountain towns through Saturday morning, with some scattered showers on and off into Saturday afternoon

At this point I'm expecting additional snow totals around the Grapevine to range from 4-8" at Lebec to 8-12" at Frazier Park.

I'm expecting 6-10" of new snow in Tehachapi.

Even heavier snow is expected above 5,000 feet, where little rain has mixed in.

Additional snow at that level will likely be in the 1 to 2 feet range, on top of very heavy snow that has already fallen through the day Friday.

To sum everything up, travel will be impacted all across Kern Friday night into Saturday.

The best advice is to not travel at all, but if you must have an alternate route in mind in case of closures, and keep an emergency kit in your vehicle.

