Short-lived cooldown begins with mild temperatures across Kern

Happy Thursday, Kern County. Our weather will start to feel more like fall over the next few days as we experience a brief cool down. Thursday's high temperatures look fantastic county-wide, and Friday's even a few degrees cooler.

The cool down isn't the only thing happening, though. We're tracking high winds in the desert and parts of the mountain communities through Friday. A high wind warning is in effect for the Mojave desert slopes, and a wind advisory is in effect for the rest of the desert. These weather warnings both expire at 11:00 a.m. Friday.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 75 degrees by late afternoon.

Delano: 77

Arvin: 76

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 73 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 73

Wofford Heights: 75

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 76 by the afternoon.

California City: 80

Ridgecrest: 85

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 63 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 63

Pine Mountain Club: 60

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

