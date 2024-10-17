Short-lived cooldown begins with mild temperatures across Kern

Happy Thursday, Kern County. Our weather will start to feel more like fall over the next few days as we experience a brief cool down. Thursday's high temperatures look fantastic county-wide, and Friday's even a few degrees cooler.
The cool down isn't the only thing happening, though. We're tracking high winds in the desert and parts of the mountain communities through Friday. A high wind warning is in effect for the Mojave desert slopes, and a wind advisory is in effect for the rest of the desert. These weather warnings both expire at 11:00 a.m. Friday.
Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 75 degrees by late afternoon.
Delano: 77
Arvin: 76
Kern River Valley
Lake Isabella: Expecting 73 by this afternoon.
Kernville: 73
Wofford Heights: 75
Desert
Mojave: Expecting 76 by the afternoon.
California City: 80
Ridgecrest: 85
Mountains
Tehachapi: Expecting 63 degrees by the afternoon.
Frazier Park: 63
Pine Mountain Club: 60
Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: