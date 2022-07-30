Showers and storms are heading into Kern County this weekend

The monsoonal moisture is getting closer by the minute!

While valley communities only have a 10% chance of precipitation on Saturday, the mountain and desert communities will be seeing the majority of the moisture.

Thunderstorms are likely- so remember to avoid open areas, light poles and trees.

Staying indoors is key! The storms are expected to roll in during the afternoon and stay till the evening.

Switching over to the temperatures- Friday was day 19 of Kern County's heatwave and it looks like day 20 is likely for Saturday.

This weekend's predicted highs for Bakersfield are 105° degrees for Saturday and 101° degrees for Sunday.

Kern River Valley will see temperatures hovering in between upper 90s and triple digits, while Grapevine communities will be in the upper 80s.

The desert communities can expect highs up to and around 103° degrees this weekend.

Relief from the triple digits could be possible later this week for Bakersfield- Wednesday has a forecasted high of 99° degrees.