Showers and storms return Tuesday, Flood Watch issued

Monsoonal moisture returns on Kern County
23ABC Evening Weather September 1, 2025
Posted

Bakersfield's summer heat continued into Labor Day, with a high of 102°.

It's going to continue again Tuesday, too, with a high of 102° forecast.

The heat isn't all we're tracking for Tuesday, though.

A push of monsoonal moisture is expected in Kern County.

There will be a slight chance for showers and storms in the Valley, but much better chances exist in our mountain and desert areas.

Given the potential for heavy thunderstorms rains, the National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a Flood Watch for Eastern Kern.

A few showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday, too, but they're not likely to be as widespread.

Looking long-term, we've got a cool down on the horizon!

Temperatures look to fall well below average by the weekend.

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

09/01/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 79°

8%

Tuesday

09/02/2025

Partly Cloudy

104° / 74°

4%

Wednesday

09/03/2025

Clear

99° / 76°

0%

Thursday

09/04/2025

Clear

102° / 75°

0%

Friday

09/05/2025

Clear

99° / 72°

0%

Saturday

09/06/2025

Clear

96° / 70°

0%

Sunday

09/07/2025

Clear

95° / 69°

0%

Monday

09/08/2025

Clear

94° / 68°

1%