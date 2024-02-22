Showers dying down, nicer weather to come

Watch Now
Kern County has been seeing on and off showers since the weekend.

Bakersfield has picked up 0.50" of rain since Saturday.

The few showers that did manage to develop Wednesday have cleared out, and we'll be dry for the next few days.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s for Thursday, but will jump to right around 70 for the weekend!

We will be on the lookout for areas of morning fog, though.

Looking long term, we are keeping an eye on a storm system for Monday, but we should be in the clear until then.

