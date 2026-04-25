Showers expected Saturday

Another round of rain is on the way.

Showers will move into Kern County late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

A lingering shower into Sunday morning is possible, too.

For most, this won't be a big rain maker.

Most spots will pick up 0.10" or less, but higher totals of 0.25" to 0.50" will be possible in the mountains and foothills.

In additions to the rain, cooler temperatures and gusty winds are expected for Saturday.

The strongest winds are expected in eastern Kern and near the west side hills.

High temperatures will range from the upper 50s in the mountains to mid 70s in the desert.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

