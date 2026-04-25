Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Showers expected Saturday

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update April 24, 2026
Posted

Another round of rain is on the way.

Showers will move into Kern County late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

A lingering shower into Sunday morning is possible, too.

For most, this won't be a big rain maker.

Most spots will pick up 0.10" or less, but higher totals of 0.25" to 0.50" will be possible in the mountains and foothills.

In additions to the rain, cooler temperatures and gusty winds are expected for Saturday.

The strongest winds are expected in eastern Kern and near the west side hills.

High temperatures will range from the upper 50s in the mountains to mid 70s in the desert.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

04/24/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 54°

3%

Saturday

04/25/2026

Showers

71° / 51°

74%

Sunday

04/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 52°

6%

Monday

04/27/2026

Clear

71° / 49°

3%

Tuesday

04/28/2026

Mostly Clear

78° / 54°

1%

Wednesday

04/29/2026

Partly Cloudy

81° / 55°

2%

Thursday

04/30/2026

Clear

82° / 57°

0%

Friday

05/01/2026

Clear

89° / 60°

0%