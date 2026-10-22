Showers linger into Thursday

Wednesday brought the first widespread rain of the season to Kern County.

As of 5PM Bakersfield had picked up 0.09".

Showers are likely to continue Wednesday evening, with a drying trend in the overnight hours and into Thursday morning.

Additional showers and possibly a few storms are likely to redevelop on Thursday, but rain will not be as widespread as it was on Wednesday.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of Kern, with the primary threats being minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage ares, rockslides in the Kern Canyon, and flooding near burn scar areas.

By Friday dry conditions are expected, and the weekend forecast looks sunny and pleasant, with highs in the 60s and 70 across Kern.

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