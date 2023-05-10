Showers, rumbles possible Tuesday evening

After promising start to the day, things have turned a bit gloomy this Tuesday.

Clouds have rolled in across Kern, and we're seeing some showers and even thunderstorms on the radar!

As of the late afternoon the rain is still north of Kern, but there's a chance it will move out way as we progress into the evening.

So we'll continue to watch the radar, and monitor any showers or storms that develop here in Kern.

Rain chances will be short-lived though, and most if not all of the activity will be wrapped up by Midnight.

From there Wednesday looks great, with sunny skies and Valley highs in the 70s.

Thursday will be a bit warmer, and highs will be in the mid 80s by Friday.

The real heat sets in this weekend, though.

Starting Saturday Valley highs will be in the 90s, and they'll stay there as far as we can forecast.

The shift in the weather pattern that's poised to heat us up may also bring more rain to the forecast.

Models continue to show a plume of moisture heading our way Sunday into Monday, which means both showers and storms could develop those days.

We'll continue to monitor those rain chances as we get closer to the weekend.