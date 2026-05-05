Showers Tuesday, big warm up on the way

A few showers have developed in Kern County Monday evening, and more are expected Tuesday.
A round of showers is likely Tuesday morning, before afternoon clearing.
Rain totals of 0.10" to 0.25" are likely, with higher totals possible in the mountains and foothills.
Tuesday looks like a cool day, too, with highs in the 60s for much of Kern.
Mountain areas will struggle to hit 50°.
Much warmer weather is coming though.
By Thursday, Valley areas will be right around 90°.
By Sunday triple digits are possible!
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