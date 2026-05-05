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Showers Tuesday, big warm up on the way

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update May 4, 2026
Posted

A few showers have developed in Kern County Monday evening, and more are expected Tuesday.

A round of showers is likely Tuesday morning, before afternoon clearing.

Rain totals of 0.10" to 0.25" are likely, with higher totals possible in the mountains and foothills.

Tuesday looks like a cool day, too, with highs in the 60s for much of Kern.

Mountain areas will struggle to hit 50°.

Much warmer weather is coming though.

By Thursday, Valley areas will be right around 90°.

By Sunday triple digits are possible!

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

05/04/2026

Showers Late

-° / 51°

58%

Tuesday

05/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

67° / 55°

4%

Wednesday

05/06/2026

Clear

80° / 59°

2%

Thursday

05/07/2026

Clear

90° / 61°

3%

Friday

05/08/2026

Clear

91° / 60°

1%

Saturday

05/09/2026

Clear

91° / 64°

0%

Sunday

05/10/2026

Clear

99° / 68°

0%

Monday

05/11/2026

Mostly Clear

103° / 70°

0%