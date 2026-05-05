Showers Tuesday, big warm up on the way

A few showers have developed in Kern County Monday evening, and more are expected Tuesday.

A round of showers is likely Tuesday morning, before afternoon clearing.

Rain totals of 0.10" to 0.25" are likely, with higher totals possible in the mountains and foothills.

Tuesday looks like a cool day, too, with highs in the 60s for much of Kern.

Mountain areas will struggle to hit 50°.

Much warmer weather is coming though.

By Thursday, Valley areas will be right around 90°.

By Sunday triple digits are possible!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

