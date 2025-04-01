Showers with a chance of thunderstorms for Tuesday

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. It's a new month, and we have some rain and snow to begin April.

A storm system continues to impact California Tuesday, and we'll feel those impacts through the next 24 to 48 hours.

Scattered rain showers will continue for Tuesday. By the evening, parts of the valley and KRV have a moderate chance of developing thunderstorms. If any thunderstorms develop, expect gusty winds and brief periods of heavier rainfall.

Into the late hours of Tuesday, plus overnight into Wednesday, snow levels are set to drop to around 4,000'. Snow is likely overnight in parts of the mountain communities. By Wednesday night, snow totals range from 1-3" in Tehachapi, 2-4" for Frazier Park, and 3-6" for Pine Mountain Club. We'll monitor road conditions as this storm passes through.

Finally, gusty winds continue. A high wind warning and wind advisory for the desert continues through Wednesday morning. Gusts up to 55mph are possible in the desert, and blowing dust could limit visibility. Travel safely across Kern the next couple of days with potential wind, rain and snow impacts.

