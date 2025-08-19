Significant heat on the way; extreme heat watch issued

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Our big weather story this week is the extreme heat that's building.

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat watch for the valley, KRV and desert. The desert watch is in effect Thursday through Saturday, and the valley and KRV watch is active Friday and Saturday.

We're likely going to have our hottest temperatures of the year this weekend. Bakersfield's hottest observed temperature so far this year is 105 degrees. The forecast high on Friday is 107 degrees.

If the heat wasn't enough, we also have another weather alert: a fire weather watch for the south mountains Wednesday through Saturday. This includes Frazier Park, Lebec and Pine Mountain Club. Low humidity, gusty winds and heat all contribute to elevated fire dangers.

Finally, as this strong heat moves into California, the high pressure system that's warming us up also has the chance to drive monsoonal moisture into the Golden State. That moisture introduction creates instability in the atmosphere, and we have minor chances for isolated thunderstorms or rain showers this weekend. Slightly higher chances for those storms exist in the mountains. As we get closer to the weekend, models will become more clear and we will have a better idea at the timing of these rain chances.

In the meantime, take time to keep yourself hydrated and prepare for the big warm up.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

